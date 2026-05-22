Groceries-Laden Vehicle Falls Into Ditch On Kukdeshwar-Manasa Route In Neemuch | FP Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A loading vehicle carrying grocery supplies plunged into a roadside ditch near the Gota Pipliya culvert on the Kukdeshwar-Manasa route in Neemuch district on Thursday night.

Villagers and passersby rushed to the spot and rescued the occupants trapped inside the vehicle.

According to eyewitnesses, the vehicle, belonging to Mandavara Transport, was moving at high speed when the driver allegedly lost control while approaching the culvert.

The vehicle veered off the road and fell into the deep ditch. No other vehicle or pedestrian was involved in the accident.

Soon after the mishap, residents launched a rescue operation and safely pulled out all those inside the vehicle. No major injuries were reported in the incident.

The accident briefly disrupted traffic movement on the Kukdeshwar-Manasa route as people gathered near the spot. Police reached the scene after receiving information and initiated an investigation.

Preliminary findings suggest overspeeding and loss of control as the likely reasons behind the accident. Further investigation into the matter is underway.