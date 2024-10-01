 Gram Panchayat Secretary Accused Of Corruption In MP's Bhikangaon
Panwar's two-month absence from his duties has also reportedly hindered essential development, and projects within the village.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, October 01, 2024, 10:21 PM IST
Incomplete Amrit Bal Vatika Yojana | FP Photo

Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): Deputy sarpanch Gopal Rathore, along with local villagers, has formally accused panchayat secretary Mahendra Panwar of corruption and negligence in Satwada gram panchayat under Bhikangaon janpad panchayat.

Panwar's two-month absence from his duties has also reportedly hindered essential development, and projects within the village, they alleged. Villager Sandeep Sahu has raised serious concerns regarding corruption in the construction of drains.

He claims that the work is incomplete, leading to unsanitary conditions and unpleasant odours permeating the village. Furthermore, the absence of lids on drain chambers poses a significant safety risk, with the potential for accidents looming large due to open chambers.

The allegations extend to the Amrit Bal Vatika Yojana where deputy sarpanch Gopal Rathore asserts that secretary Panwar withdrew funds for the project but failed to complete the necessary work.

Instead of constructing a new boundary wall, the old one was falsely represented as new. Additionally, the swings intended for children's play remain unfinished and lack safety measures. In light of these serious allegations, deputy sarpanch and villagers have urged the Janpad Panchayat CEO Pooja Malakar Saini, to take immediate action against the secretary.

They also demanded his replacement to ensure that the development work of the gram panchayat could proceed effectively. Janpad CEO Saini has acknowledged the receipt of the complaint and stated that an investigation would be initiated. She assured that appropriate action would be taken against anyone found guilty of misconduct in this matter.

