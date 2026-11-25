David Beckham Shares Story Of 17-Year-Old Jhabua Girl Who Refused Child Marriage To Pursue Education | Instagram / David Beckham

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The courage and determination of a 17-year-old girl from Madhya Pradesh’s Jhabua to stand up against child marriage, continue her education and become self-reliant caught the attention of global football icon David Beckham and UNICEF.

Hima Nimama’s parents had fixed her marriage while she was studying in Class 11. However, she refused to bow down before family pressure and decided to stand-up for her education and future.

Teachers Help Stop Wedding

Hima, a student at Sandipani School in Kalyanpura, Jhabua, approached her teachers for help as soon as she learnt that her marriage had been fixed.

School Principal GP Ojha and other teachers counselled her parents and explained the harmful consequences of child marriage and the importance of girls’ education.

The teachers’ intervention, along with Hima’s determination, helped convince her family to call off the wedding.

@UNICEF @MinistryWCD @DrMohanYadav51 @CMMadhyaPradesh @JansamparkMP @NirmalaBhuria प्रसिद्ध फुटबॉल खिलाड़ी एवं #UNICEF के सद्भावना दूत श्री डेविड बेकहम ने वैश्विक मंच पर हिमा के साहस, संघर्ष और बाल विवाह के खिलाफ उसकी बुलंद आवाज को सम्मानित कर उसके प्रयासों को सराहा। https://t.co/6reanu1N7R — Women & Child Development Department, MP (@mp_wcdmp) November 22, 2026

Dreams Of Becoming A Teacher

Hima later cleared her Class 11 examination with a first division. Currently studying in Class 12, she dreams of becoming a teacher and helping other girls pursue their education and become self-reliant.

UNICEF Documents Hima’s Journey

A UNICEF India team visited Hima’s village and school and documented her journey in a short documentary.

“My family wanted me to get married, but I refused. I wanted to study. I was also interested in sports, but because I cannot walk properly, I used to stay away until my teacher counselled and encouraged me to participate,” Hima said in the documentary.

David Beckham Shares Her Story

The former England football captain shared her story on social media on World Children’s Day, Nov 20.

Reflecting on his two-decade-long association with UNICEF, Beckham highlighted how girls could lead, progress and make their own life decisions when given the right support and opportunities.