MP Child Marriage Cases Rise Nearly 46% In Five Years, Damoh Tops List With 115 Cases Ahead Of International Day Of Girl Child | File pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Even in the 21st century and despite government efforts, child marriages are growing in Madhya Pradesh. The state witnessed an almost 46% jump in child marriages in 2025 compared to 2020. Nearly 20% of women in the state get married before turning 18.

According to the latest data from the Madhya Pradesh Women and Child Development Department, 538 child marriages were reported in the state in 2025, up from 366 incidents in 2020.

The growth in the numbers was steady. From 366 cases in 2020 to 436 in 2021, to 519 in 2022, to 528 in 2023. The numbers rose to 529 in 2024 and then to 528 last year.

According to the National Family Health Survey-6, 23.4% of women in rural areas and 9% in urban areas got married before 18. Damoh district topped in child marriages in 2025 with 115 cases.

It was followed by Rajgarh (44), Chhatarpur (35), Guna (28), Sagar (24), Dewas (24), and Narsinghpur (23).

However, child marriage was less prevalent in tribal regions. Jhabua, where nearly 87% of the population is tribal, recorded just 68 child marriages between 2020 and 2025. In comparison, Alirajpur recorded only seven such cases.

According to social activists, apathy towards the ill effects of early marriage and early pregnancy on the health and education of girls is one of the reasons for child marriages.

The cases

Case 1: Underage couple migrates to repay bride price

A Bhilala girl from Barwani district was married in 2025 at the age of 16. Her father was a labourer and she had six sisters and one brother. As is the custom among Bhilalas and some other tribes, the groom's family pay bride price to the bride's family.

The boy’s parents demanded a bride price paid by their son. To repay the bride price, the underage couple has now migrated to a city to work as labourers. The girl is pregnant and anaemic.

Case 2: Teen mother severely anaemic, child malnourished

A girl got married at the age of 14 in a Bhopal s neighbouring district. Social activists tried to stop the wedding but the whole village rose in support of the parents of the child couple.

The teen girl became a mother at the age of 15. Now, she is severely anaemic, with a haemoglobin level of 7. Her child is severely malnourished and unlikely to survive.

No one asks girls what they want

Patriarchal mindset of society doesn't allow parents to ask the girls what they want to do - whether they want to study further or whether they want to get married.

Parents, especially in rural areas, begin thinking about marrying off their daughters immediately after they attain menarche.

The fear of girls having an affair and thus bringing a bad name to the family is also one of the reasons for child marriages, said social activist Shalini Saxena.