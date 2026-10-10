MP Metro Festive Offer: 25% Extra Ticket Discount In Bhopal, Indore From October 11; Party Coaches At ₹7,000 Per Hour | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited will introduce an additional 25% discount on Bhopal and Indore Metro tickets from October 11 to December 31 as part of its festive season offer.

The Corporation has made changes to the Celebration on Wheels policy, allowing passengers to organise parties inside the Metro coaches, with organisers liable for damage caused during events.

Apart from these, passengers can now book tickets through the newly launched MPMRCL mobile app and make cashless payments using UPI, QR codes and e-wallets.

Group tickets available

Under the promotional scheme, single-journey tickets will receive an additional 25% discount, except the Rs 20 single-journey ticket. The discount on return tickets will increase to 30% from 5%, while group-ticket discounts will rise to 35% from the existing 10%.

The minimum group size has been reduced from eight passengers to just two, making the facility more accessible to families and friends travelling together. Passengers can also benefit from existing e-wallet recharge bonuses of 8% to 15% through the MPMRCL mobile app.

With the additional ticket discounts, the maximum combined benefit could reach approximately 44%, according to the corporation.

Coach booking at Rs 7,000 per hour

Under the Celebration on Wheels policy, a Metro coach can be booked for Rs 7,000 per hour excluding taxes, along with a refundable security deposit of Rs 20,000. Each event can accommodate a maximum of 50 people.

Organisers must submit an indemnity bond on Rs 100 stamp paper and are responsible for managing participants and preventing disorder.

They may also be held liable for injuries to participants, passengers or Metro staff, and damage to property during celebrations.

Safety restrictions on celebrations

Firecrackers, weapons, explosives, alcohol, intoxicants and inflammable materials are prohibited. Metro authorities can stop an event or cancel a booking if safety, operations or public order are threatened.

Officials said incidents involving injuries or property damage would be investigated. Any negligence by Metro authorities would also be examined, with responsibility determined under applicable rules.