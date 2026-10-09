Bhopal Cattle Remains Case: 3 Arrested After Suspected Slaughter Near Kaliyasot River, BMC Demolishes Dairy Amid Protests | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three men, including dairy owner Gabbar Yadav, were arrested after suspected cattle remains were found at a dairy near Kaliyasot River in Damkheda in Kolar area on Friday morning.

Following the incident, Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished the allegedly illegal structure in the presence of administrative and police officials amid protests by workers of Hindu organisations.

Police said they received information about suspected cattle slaughter at 4 am and searched the premises. The remains were seized and an investigation was launched. The other two arrested men were identified as Munna Yadav and Anees Khan.

Workers of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal, Naya Bhopal, reached the dairy around 6 am and later staged a protest outside Kolar police station. They submitted a memorandum demanding strict action against the suspects, removal of the dairy and measures to prevent such activities in the area.

The dairy had reportedly been operating near the river for a long time, despite previous action by the municipal corporation. Allegations have also surfaced that operations resumed after earlier enforcement measures.

Buffaloes shifted

Following the incident, BMC demolished the allegedly illegal dairy at Damkheda. Administrative and police officials oversaw the demolition.

MLA Rameshwar Sharma said strict action would be taken against those found responsible and that steps were being taken to remove the encroachment. Meanwhile, nearly 49 cattle seized by BMC were shifted to Arwaliya Kanji House (cattle pound).

Interrogation on

Police station in-charge Sanjay Soni said that police were questioning the three suspects to know where other body parts might have been disposed of and whether anyone else was involved.

Investigators are also examining the seized remains. Further action will depend on the findings of the investigation and examination of the recovered material, said TI Soni.