CM Mohan Yadav Joins Children In Massive Human Rangoli Depicting India's Map At Bhopal's TT Nagar Stadium | VIDEO | X / Mohan Yadav

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Children created a massive human rangoli depicting India's map at TT Nagar Stadium in Bhopal on Friday as part of the ongoing Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, organised to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday celebrations. The programme, titled ‘Seva Ke Rang-Rashtra Ke Sang’, witnessed enthusiastic participation from students who expressed their patriotism through colourful rangolis.

Large rangolis featuring the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the vision of a developed India were also displayed.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav attended the programme, appreciated the artwork and sat among the children forming the human map of India. He also interacted with the students.

आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के नेतृत्व में राष्ट्रसेवा के 25 वर्ष पूर्ण होने के उपलक्ष्य में आज टी.टी. नगर स्टेडियम, भोपाल में माननीय प्रदेश अध्यक्ष श्री @Hkhandelwal1964 जी के साथ 'सेवा संकल्प अभियान' के अंतर्गत 'सेवा के रंग-राष्ट्र के संग' भव्य मानव रंगोली निर्माण कार्यक्रम का शुभारंभ किया। युवाओं ने रंगों और कलाकृतियों के माध्यम से राष्ट्रप्रेम, जनसेवा और विकसित भारत के संकल्प को जीवंत रूप दिया है। युवाओं का यह उत्साह 'विकसित भारत @ 2047' के संकल्प को नई ऊर्जा प्रदान करता है। आइए, हम सभी सेवा, समर्पण और सहभागिता के भाव के साथ प्रदेश व देश के विकास में अपना योगदान देने का संकल्प लें। — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) October 9, 2026

#WATCH | Bhopal: At the ‘Seva Ke Rang, Rashtra Ke Sang’ event, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav says, "...A Rangoli competition was organized here with colleagues from the organization and children. I pray for the Prime Minister's long life and, on behalf of my state, congratulate him on these 25 highly successful years of his political career, which are marked by public service and welfare..." — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2026

CM Congratulates PM Modi

CM Yadav congratulated Prime Minister Modi on completing 25 years of his political journey and wished him a long and successful life.

He said India had entered a new era under Modi's leadership, while Madhya Pradesh was progressing rapidly.

The Chief Minister said India had become the world's fifth-largest economy and urged everyone to work together for public welfare and national development.

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: At the ‘Seva Ke Rang, Rashtra Ke Sang’ grand rangoli event, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav says, “On the occasion of Sankalp Mahotsav... MLAs and organisational colleagues, organised a rangoli competition with children, creating a beautiful display of rangoli. On the occasion of the Prime Minister completing 25 years of political leadership and public service, I extend my congratulations to him on behalf of myself and the MLAs for his successful political journey...” — IANS (@ians_india) October 9, 2026

Read Also Congress Should Introspect Instead Of Blaming EC For Its Defeat Says CM Mohan Yadav

Students Pledge For Developed India

During the programme, students renewed their commitment to making India a developed nation by 2047. They raised slogans including ‘We Will Do It’ and ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’.

The Chief Minister also released colourful balloons into the sky and greeted students.

He congratulated Madhya Pradesh athletes for winning 11 medals at the 2026 Asian Games in Japan.

BJP state president Hemant Khandelwal praised the children for creatively presenting Modi's vision of a developed and strong India.

He said talented youngsters would lead the country in the future.

Sports Minister Vishwas Kailash Sarang, Minister Krishna Gaur, MP Alok Sharma, several MLAs, public representatives, athletes and students attended the event.