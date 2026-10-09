CM Mohan Yadav Joins Children In Massive Human Rangoli Depicting India's Map At Bhopal's TT Nagar Stadium | VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Children created a massive human rangoli depicting India's map at TT Nagar Stadium in Bhopal on Friday as part of the ongoing Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, organised to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday celebrations. The programme, titled ‘Seva Ke Rang-Rashtra Ke Sang’, witnessed enthusiastic participation from students who expressed their patriotism through colourful rangolis.
Large rangolis featuring the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the vision of a developed India were also displayed.
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav attended the programme, appreciated the artwork and sat among the children forming the human map of India. He also interacted with the students.
CM Congratulates PM Modi
CM Yadav congratulated Prime Minister Modi on completing 25 years of his political journey and wished him a long and successful life.
He said India had entered a new era under Modi's leadership, while Madhya Pradesh was progressing rapidly.
The Chief Minister said India had become the world's fifth-largest economy and urged everyone to work together for public welfare and national development.
Students Pledge For Developed India
During the programme, students renewed their commitment to making India a developed nation by 2047. They raised slogans including ‘We Will Do It’ and ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’.
The Chief Minister also released colourful balloons into the sky and greeted students.
He congratulated Madhya Pradesh athletes for winning 11 medals at the 2026 Asian Games in Japan.
BJP state president Hemant Khandelwal praised the children for creatively presenting Modi's vision of a developed and strong India.
He said talented youngsters would lead the country in the future.
Sports Minister Vishwas Kailash Sarang, Minister Krishna Gaur, MP Alok Sharma, several MLAs, public representatives, athletes and students attended the event.