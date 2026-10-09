 CM Mohan Yadav Joins Children In Massive Human Rangoli Depicting India's Map At Bhopal's TT Nagar Stadium | VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalCM Mohan Yadav Joins Children In Massive Human Rangoli Depicting India's Map At Bhopal's TT Nagar Stadium | VIDEO

CM Mohan Yadav Joins Children In Massive Human Rangoli Depicting India's Map At Bhopal's TT Nagar Stadium | VIDEO

Children created a massive human rangoli depicting India's map at Bhopal's TT Nagar Stadium during the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan on Friday. CM Mohan Yadav interacted with students and praised their creativity. Rangolis featuring PM Modi, Ayodhya's Ram Temple and Viksit Bharat were also displayed. Students pledged to make India a developed nation by 2047 during the colourful event.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 09, 2026, 05:56 PM IST
CM Mohan Yadav Joins Children In Massive Human Rangoli Depicting India's Map At Bhopal's TT Nagar Stadium | VIDEO
CM Mohan Yadav Joins Children In Massive Human Rangoli Depicting India's Map At Bhopal's TT Nagar Stadium | VIDEO | X / Mohan Yadav

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Children created a massive human rangoli depicting India's map at TT Nagar Stadium in Bhopal on Friday as part of the ongoing Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, organised to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday celebrations. The programme, titled ‘Seva Ke Rang-Rashtra Ke Sang’, witnessed enthusiastic participation from students who expressed their patriotism through colourful rangolis.

Large rangolis featuring the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the vision of a developed India were also displayed.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav attended the programme, appreciated the artwork and sat among the children forming the human map of India. He also interacted with the students.

CM Congratulates PM Modi

CM Yadav congratulated Prime Minister Modi on completing 25 years of his political journey and wished him a long and successful life.

He said India had entered a new era under Modi's leadership, while Madhya Pradesh was progressing rapidly.

The Chief Minister said India had become the world's fifth-largest economy and urged everyone to work together for public welfare and national development.

Read Also
Congress Should Introspect Instead Of Blaming EC For Its Defeat Says CM Mohan Yadav
Congress Should Introspect Instead Of Blaming EC For Its Defeat Says CM Mohan Yadav

Students Pledge For Developed India

During the programme, students renewed their commitment to making India a developed nation by 2047. They raised slogans including ‘We Will Do It’ and ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’.

The Chief Minister also released colourful balloons into the sky and greeted students.

He congratulated Madhya Pradesh athletes for winning 11 medals at the 2026 Asian Games in Japan.

BJP state president Hemant Khandelwal praised the children for creatively presenting Modi's vision of a developed and strong India.

He said talented youngsters would lead the country in the future.

Sports Minister Vishwas Kailash Sarang, Minister Krishna Gaur, MP Alok Sharma, several MLAs, public representatives, athletes and students attended the event.

Read Also
CM Mohan Yadav Inaugurates MP Travel Mart 2026, ₹848 Crore Tourism Deal Inked
CM Mohan Yadav Inaugurates MP Travel Mart 2026, ₹848 Crore Tourism Deal Inked

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source