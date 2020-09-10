Get experts to resolve interpersonal or intrapersonal conflicts, online & free

Indore: You have any interpersonal or intrapersonal conflict and want to resolve it

Share your conflict online through Centre for Conflict Management and get guidance from experts, including Indian Institute of Management Indore director Prof Himanshu Rai.

CCM is a non-profit organisation, so everything will be free of cost.

All you need to do to share your conflict go onto www.centre4cm.org and click on “share your conflict with us” option. A person can share any type of conflict, be it family-related, professional, between the heart and mind, career or relationship.

Identity of the person sharing their issues will be kept confidential and revealed only with his/her consent.

The centre is a voluntary initiative for creating a peaceful, inclusive and vibrant world under mentorship of expert in conflict management Rai.