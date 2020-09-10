Get experts to resolve interpersonal or intrapersonal conflicts, online & free

Indore: You have any interpersonal or intrapersonal conflict and want to resolve it
Share your conflict online through Centre for Conflict Management and get guidance from experts, including Indian Institute of Management Indore director Prof Himanshu Rai.
CCM is a non-profit organisation, so everything will be free of cost.
All you need to do to share your conflict go onto www.centre4cm.org and click on “share your conflict with us” option. A person can share any type of conflict, be it family-related, professional, between the heart and mind, career or relationship.
Identity of the person sharing their issues will be kept confidential and revealed only with his/her consent.
The centre is a voluntary initiative for creating a peaceful, inclusive and vibrant world under mentorship of expert in conflict management Rai.
“The centre takes up endeavors aimed at sharing insights from experts and coming up with research-based interactive facts, activities, and discussions, to provide new perspectives on the discipline of conflict management, to empower the individuals to achieve more,” Rai said.
Apart from the IIM Indore director, who is the chief mentor of this initiative, there are many other resource persons on the panel to help the individuals with resolving interpersonal and intrapersonal conflicts.
“This is a great opportunity for everyone to dive deeper into this subject of conflict management, counselling and to grow with a vibrant peer group. People could be a part of this initiative. They could be a volunteer, college ambassador, city representative or state representative,” Rai said.
In case of urgency
In case of urgency, the person can write urgent while registering his/her conflict and the team will get to the aggrieved person as soon as possible.
The team of CCM resource persons will give suggestions to people on how they can resolve their conflict. “CCM does not and will never charge any fee for anything,” the centre made clear.
The persons can also reach to CCM through our social media handles including Facebook, Twitter, Instragram, etc.
