Indore: Govt schools in Tikri Badshah spotted conducting classes; put COVID norms at bay

Indore: In a shocking incident, four schools were seen conducting classes by MP Private School Association. As per Government order, no school is allowed to call children at school, instead find an alternative to educate children. Despite the order, teachers of few schools called students to school and continued normal classes without any precautions and continued to risk the further spread of coronavirus.

Some of these schools are conducting classes for primary and middle school as well. Classes 1 to 8 are being conducted. Joint secretary of association Ram Niwas Pandey said, “I was going by Govt School Tikri Badshah Middle School on Thursday, where I saw that classes were being conducted in closed rooms and veranda as usual.”

He added that students did not wear mask, followed no social distancing or took care of their hygiene. “Primary students cannot be blamed for the same, they are innocent, but not even teachers wore masks or cared about the spread of coronavirus,” Pandey said.

He went inside the school and enquired if the permission to open school was granted. The school sent away the students quickly citing trouble.

“I spoke to the teachers and asked how come they are conducting classes in school premises,” Pandey said.

Teachers did not provide a proper explanation and tried to give other excuses. “First the teacher said that it was due to rain, then the school principal said that she is unaware of the rule instructing schools to shut down,” Pandey said.

Patron of the association Gopal Soni also spoke to the school authorities and tried to figure out how they were conducting the school without any precautions. “No school is allowed to conduct classes in closed rooms, but they are continuing to do without consideration of student’s safety,” he said.

Further, the association shared that government schools in Tikri Badshah, Scheme no 78, Vijay Nagar, Scheme no 51, Sangam Nagar, and Rakhi Nagar were seen functional.

“As per instructions, government school teachers are required to visit homes of students and teach them,” Soni said. Further, at max, only 5 students can be taught in a group in open sky classes, i.e. veranda or park.

No permission to start school as yet

When discussed the same with district project coordinator (DPC) Akshay Singh Rathore, he denied providing any such permission to any government schools in the state. “No instructions to conduct classes in school premises have been given to the government or private schools whatsoever,” he said.

Rathore added that there is a strict guidelines on keeping the schools shut especially for primary and middle schools. “We will investigate, inspect and take necessary actions to find out about these schools, which are said to be running classes,” he said.