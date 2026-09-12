Gen Zs Redefine Spirituality, Say 'It's Not Limited To Religion, But Extends To Self-Awareness & Inner Peace'

Redefining spirituality: New way of being soulful | AI generated image

For a generation Z adult, growing up amid endless notifications, social media pressure and career anxiety, spirituality is taking on a new meaning. For many Gen Z adults, it is no longer about rituals or organised religion, but about self-awareness, inner peace and finding meaning in a noisy world.

Gen Z is naturally drawn to spirituality says Jayaati Behere

Jayaati Behere , 25, a Cambridge alumna, believes Gen Z is naturally drawn to spirituality because "we are constantly surrounded by noise." She says young people often question who they are, what truly matters and whether the things they chase genuinely fulfil them. For her, spirituality offers space to "pause, reflect and discover who we are beyond the labels that define us."

Gen Z and Faith

For Anushka Tiwari, 23, spirituality remains closely linked to faith. She describes it as "being self-aware, living in the present moment and connecting with the Almighty," while practising surrender and gratitude.

Others see spirituality beyond religion. Advocate Madhavi Moyde, 26, calls it "finding inner peace amid life's chaos" and says it teaches gratitude, kindness and acceptance. Postgraduate Shrishti Choudhary, 23, similarly believes being spiritual does not necessarily mean being religious, but rather "understanding yourself, protecting your peace, finding meaning in life and feeling connected to something greater."

Space between atheism and belief

Some Gen Zs occupy a space between atheism and belief. Senior sub-editor Shivangani Saini, 25, says, "I like to call myself an atheist, but honestly, I don't think I truly am." While she may not believe in God traditionally, she feels there could be "something beyond what I can see." Student Shubham Thorat also says he does not fully believe in God but no longer denies the possibility, adding that what matters most is respecting different beliefs.

Spirituality beyond religion

Not everyone, however, finds value in spirituality. Journalist Anamika Pathak, 25, an atheist and nihilist, sees spirituality and religion as human attempts to give meaning to existence, and prefers "accepting that uncertainty" rather than seeking a higher purpose.

Entrepreneur Rajesh Jaiswal is more dismissive. "I am not spiritual," he says, adding that humour, cooking, animals and travel have helped him through life, while spirituality "feels like an empty term."

Together, these voices reveal a generation less interested in fixed definitions and more willing to explore belief, doubt, purpose and uncertainty on its own terms.