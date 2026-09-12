Madhya Pradesh Tourism Influencers Meet 2026 In Bhopal On October 6; Digital Creators Unlock Your Chance To Collaborate With MP Tourism

Calling all Gen-Z creators, travel storytellers and digital trendsetters — Madhya Pradesh Tourism is ready to turn the spotlight on you. The department is bringing influencers and content creators from across the state under one roof for an exclusive Influencers Meet in Bhopal on October 6, 2026, as part of the Madhya Pradesh Travel Mart.

And this isn’t going to be just another boring networking event where you exchange handles, click a few pics and say goodbye. The meet is being planned as a creator-first space where influencers can connect, collaborate, brainstorm fresh ideas and unlock new opportunities with MP Tourism.

The vibe? Think less ‘formal conference’, more ‘creator adda’ — a place where Madhya Pradesh’s digital storytellers can come together, share their journeys and showcase the state’s hidden gems through reels, vlogs, posts and viral-worthy content.

Creators To Put MP On Digital Map

Madhya Pradesh Tourism wants to bring together the state’s storytellers, trendsetters and content creators to showcase the “Heart of Incredible India” to a wider online audience.

From heritage walks and food trails to wildlife adventures, spiritual journeys and offbeat destinations, creators will get a chance to explore how their content can help put MP’s tourism experiences on the global digital map.

Who Can Apply?

If you are a creator with a strong social media presence, this could be your chance to get noticed by the Tourism Department. But there’s a catch — this is an invite-only event.

Simply filling out the registration form does not guarantee entry. The department will shortlist creators, and only selected applicants will receive detailed event information through email.

So, before you hit “submit”, make sure your creator profile is on point. Keep Your Creator Stats Ready

Applicants will need to share basic details, including:

 Email ID

 City of residence

 Instagram profile link

 Instagram follower count

 Average Instagram video views

 Facebook profile link

 YouTube profile link

 Content category

What’s Your Content Zone?

Creators from multiple niches can apply, including:

Travel & Hospitality

 Adventure

 Food

 Nature & Wildlife

 Heritage & History

 Spirituality

Whether you are someone who hunts for hidden travel spots, creates drool-worthy food reels, captures wildlife moments or tells stories through history and culture — MP Tourism is looking for creators who can bring the state alive on screens.

Mark Your Calendar

Registration Deadline: September 21, 2026

Influencers Meet: October 6, 2026

Venue: Bhopal

So creators, charge your cameras, polish those reels and get your content strategy ready — MP

Tourism’s next big creator collab could have your name on it.