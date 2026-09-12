From Seven Nail Colours To 600+ Clients: How A 23-Yo Gen-Z Entrepreneur Built Her Own Nail Brand In Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): At just 18, while many were figuring out their career paths, Yashi turned a lockdown experiment into a thriving entrepreneurial journey. What started with a basic nail-art kit containing just seven colours has now transformed into Yashi’s Nail Studio, a growing beauty brand in Bhopal that has served over 600 clients in two years.

Inspired by her mother, a beautician who worked in makeup, hairstyling and creative beauty services, Yashi grew up surrounded by art and entrepreneurship. Her nail-art journey began unexpectedly in 2021 when a bride approached her family for nail services during the lockdown. With salons shut, her mother encouraged her to try nail art with a kit of merely seven shades, unknowingly setting the stage for a future business venture.

Main Character Moment

What began as a small passion project soon became her “main character moment”. As more clients appreciated her designs, Yashi realised in 2023 that nail art was not just a hobby but her calling. The happiness on clients’ faces, their social media tags and word-of-mouth recommendations motivated her to turn her creativity into a full-fledged profession.

To sharpen her skills, Yashi completed a Professional Nail Technician course at La Bella Studio, Mumbai, under the guidance of Mrs Anuja S. Mathur. While training gave her a strong foundation, she believes consistent practice and experimenting with different nail styles helped her master the craft.

For Gen-Z Girls, Nails Are A Whole Vibe!

For Gen-Z clients, nails are no longer just beauty add-ons; they are a “whole vibe”. From coquette and floral aesthetics to gothic, edgy and minimalist designs, customised nail art has become a form of self-expression.

Today, Yashi’s Nail Studio represents creativity, confidence and independence. With plans to expand across Bhopal, this young entrepreneur is proving that passion, when paired with dedication, can create a brand that truly stands out.