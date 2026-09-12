 From Seven Nail Colours To 600+ Clients: How A 23-Yo Gen-Z Entrepreneur Built Her Own Nail Brand In Bhopal
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From Seven Nail Colours To 600+ Clients: How A 23-Yo Gen-Z Entrepreneur Built Her Own Nail Brand In Bhopal

At 18, Bhopal’s Yashi transformed a lockdown nail-art experiment into a successful beauty brand, Yashi’s Nail Studio. Starting with just seven colours, she has served over 600 clients in two years. Inspired by her beautician mother, Yashi mastered professional techniques and now creates customised nail designs reflecting creativity, confidence and Gen-Z trends.

Khushboo BattaUpdated: Saturday, September 12, 2026, 11:23 AM IST
From Seven Nail Colours To 600+ Clients: How A 23-Yo Gen-Z Entrepreneur Built Her Own Nail Brand In Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): At just 18, while many were figuring out their career paths, Yashi turned a lockdown experiment into a thriving entrepreneurial journey. What started with a basic nail-art kit containing just seven colours has now transformed into Yashi’s Nail Studio, a growing beauty brand in Bhopal that has served over 600 clients in two years.

Inspired by her mother, a beautician who worked in makeup, hairstyling and creative beauty services, Yashi grew up surrounded by art and entrepreneurship. Her nail-art journey began unexpectedly in 2021 when a bride approached her family for nail services during the lockdown. With salons shut, her mother encouraged her to try nail art with a kit of merely seven shades, unknowingly setting the stage for a future business venture.

Main Character Moment

What began as a small passion project soon became her “main character moment”. As more clients appreciated her designs, Yashi realised in 2023 that nail art was not just a hobby but her calling. The happiness on clients’ faces, their social media tags and word-of-mouth recommendations motivated her to turn her creativity into a full-fledged profession.

To sharpen her skills, Yashi completed a Professional Nail Technician course at La Bella Studio, Mumbai, under the guidance of Mrs Anuja S. Mathur. While training gave her a strong foundation, she believes consistent practice and experimenting with different nail styles helped her master the craft.

For Gen-Z Girls, Nails Are A Whole Vibe!

For Gen-Z clients, nails are no longer just beauty add-ons; they are a “whole vibe”. From coquette and floral aesthetics to gothic, edgy and minimalist designs, customised nail art has become a form of self-expression.

Today, Yashi’s Nail Studio represents creativity, confidence and independence. With plans to expand across Bhopal, this young entrepreneur is proving that passion, when paired with dedication, can create a brand that truly stands out.

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