Bhopal Metro Turns Into Techno Party Zone As Gen Z Dances To DJ Beats Inside Moving Train | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Who said a party needs a club? On Sunday evening, August 9, two coaches of the Bhopal Metro transformed into a techno party zone, with Gen-Z revellers bringing the vibe, stylish outfits and plenty of energy.

The two coaches were booked for Rs 28,000 under Bhopal Metro’s ‘Celebrations Under Wheels’ initiative, which allows residents to rent metro coaches for events and celebrations. This time, however, the celebration was anything but low-key.

As the metro rolled through the city, young men and women dressed in trendy outfits were seen dancing to thumping techno beats.

A DJ took charge of the music, while disco lights transformed the coaches into a mini nightclub on wheels. The crowd danced, vibed and sipped energy drinks as the train cruised along its route.

For the largely Gen-Z crowd, the setting appeared to be exactly the kind of experience they seek — no conventional dance floor or expensive club entry, just a moving metro, loud music and friends.

The ‘Celebrations Under Wheels’ initiative has opened up an unusual way for Bhopal residents to celebrate special occasions.

This techno party took the concept a step further, turning an everyday commute into a rolling celebration where the journey itself became the party.