Gen Z Ditches Traditional Clubbing for Pool Parties, DJs & Cocktails in Indore | Pinterest

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Loud music, neon lights, poolside selfies and curated cocktails are redefining the nightlife culture of Indore as Gen Z increasingly chooses summer pool parties over conventional clubbing. From sundowner events to DJ-led splash parties, the city is witnessing a growing craze for experiential nightlife among youngsters aged between 18 and 28.

With temperatures soaring above 40 degrees Celsius during May and June, pool parties have become the hottest social trend in the city.

Event organisers and hospitality groups say more than 15 major pool parties and sundowner events have already been hosted in Indore since March this year, especially around Holi and summer weekends. Several resorts and outdoor venues on the outskirts of the city are now preparing for a packed June calendar.

Among the upcoming events are “Mystix Pool Party 001” scheduled on May 30th and the tickets are priced at Rs 599. This event is being promoted as a Gen Z-focused community party featuring DJs, curated drinks and poolside entertainment.

Another recently held event, “SUNDOWNER Terrace Pool Party,” attracted large crowds with live DJ music, unlimited food and cocktails.

Youngsters say pool parties offer a more relaxed and Instagram-friendly atmosphere compared to traditional clubs.

“People don’t just want loud music anymore. They want an experience, open-air vibes, aesthetics, social interaction and something that feels different,” said 22-year-old college student Aryan Sharma, who recently attended a sundowner party in the city.

Social media trends are also driving the popularity of such events. Organisers claim most bookings happen through Instagram promotions, influencer reels and online community groups. Discussions on local online forums and Reddit communities show rising curiosity among youth regarding upcoming DJ and pool events in the city.

Hospitality experts believe the trend reflects changing lifestyle preferences among urban youth.

Unlike traditional clubs, pool parties often combine music, food, games and networking in a single setting.

Resorts and farm venues around Bypass Road, Rau and Super Corridor are emerging as preferred destinations for such gatherings.

Event planners estimate that June will witness at least eight to ten more themed pool parties and sundowner events as schools and colleges close for summer vacations. DJs, cocktail counters, live performances and themed dress codes are expected to dominate Indore’s evolving party culture this season.