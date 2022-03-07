Garoth: Farmer's gherao power department for unscheduled power cut

Garoth (Madhya Pradesh): A large number of farmers on Sunday night gheraoed electricity department to register their protest over frequent unscheduled power cuts in the area. Without any prior notice and information, the electricity of entire Pipalya Mithaishah village was cut, following which the agitated farmers reached DE office and gheraoed the office at 8 pm. Later on, power was restored.

Farmers said irregular power supply has been causing much difficulty to the farmers of that area as irrigation of the fields is dependent on electricity.

Of late, farmers have been facing another problem; banks not providing due insurance amount.

