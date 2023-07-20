G-20: Labour & Employment Ministers Meeting From Today | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The meeting of Labour and Employment Ministers of G-20 countries will start on Thursday evening. Labour ministers of Brazil, South Africa, Oman, Bangladesh and the UK arrived in the city on Wednesday. On the other hand, the meeting of Employment Working Group (EWG) will conclude.

In the LEMM 176 delegates are participating including 129 delegates from G20 and 31 from guest countries and 15 from international organisations.

To participate in the meeting of Labour and Employment Minister of G20 countries, the minister of Brazil Luize Marinho, Thembelani Waltermade of South Africa, Mahad Ba Aiwain of Oman, Begum Monujan Sufiyan of Bangladesh and Mess Stride of the UK reached the city.

They were welcomed at the airport by chairman of IDA Jaipal Singh Chawda and CEO RP Ahirwar. They were offered Malwi turbans and a folk dance was presented at the airport to welcome them. By tomorrow afternoon remaining ministers will reach the city.

Formal programmes of LEMM will begin at Hotel Sheraton, where labour and employment minister of India will welcome all the ministers of G20 countries. Here a film on ‘India’s Achievements and EWG’s Journey So far’ will be screened. A joint statement of B20 and L20 will also be released.

Secretary general of IOE Roberto Suarez Santos will address the gathering. Subsequently, a cultural programme and dinner will be organised on the lawns of Hotel Sheraton.

India Holds Bilateral Meet With 10 Countries

On the sideline of the meeting of Employment Working Group (EWG) India held bilateral meetings with 10 countries including, China, Russia, 7 countries from European Union and Australia.