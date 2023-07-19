G-20: 4th Meeting Of EWG And LEMM Begins Today

Arti Ahuja (centre) secretary Union Ministry of Labour and Employment informed media about the meeting of EWG and LEMM here on Tuesday. Pawan Sharma (left), divisional commissioner and Rupesh Kumar Thakur, joint secretary in Union Ministry of Labour and Employment were also present. | FPJ

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The 4th Employment Working Group (EWG) meeting will focus on finalising the ministerial declaration and outcome documents. In this, the efforts of all three earlier meetings will be consolidated in this meeting. The EWG delegates’ deliberations will end at the G-20 Labour and Employment Ministers' meeting (LEMM), where they will gather to discuss and adopt these results.

Arti Ahuja, secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment, informed this at a press conference held here at Brilliant Convention Centre on Tuesday on the eve of the 4th EWG of G-20 countries and the labour and employment ministers meet scheduled to be held here from July 19 to 21.

She said that the LEMM will be presided over by the Union minister for Labour & Employment, Bhupender Yadav and 24 ministers from different countries will attend. During this, representatives of G-20 members and guest countries, international and regional organisations and groups like Business-20, Labour-20, Startup-20, Think-20 and Youth-20 will also participate.

‘India is also keeping innovations like the e-Shram portal before the working group meetings. Through this portal, complete information about the workers of unorganised sectors is available with the government, which proves helpful for taking steps towards benefitting them and their families’ interests’ Ahuja said.

Delegates taken on tour of Mandu

Rupesh Kumar Thakur, joint secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment, informed that it has been planned to showcase the grand natural, cultural and historical beauty of the city and Madhya Pradesh during the event. A visit to Mandu and Chappan Dukan, the famous street food destination of the city has been planned for the delegates. Apart from this, there will also be a heritage walk and cycle ride to see the important historical places in the city. He informed that traditional folk arts (music and dance) and handicrafts will also be displayed before the visiting dignitaries.

Pawan Kumar Sharma, divisional commissioner, said that elaborate arrangements have been made to make the event a grand success.

