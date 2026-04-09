From ‘Skibidi’ to ‘6-7’: Gen Z’s Slangs Leave Millennials & Teachers Completely Confused

From ‘Skibidi’ to ‘6-7’: Gen Z’s New Language Leaves Millennials and Teachers Completely Confused” | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Move over dictionaries, Gen Z is rewriting the English language, one viral word at a time. From classrooms to social media feeds, terms like “skibidi,” “6-7,” “gyatt,” “rizz,” and even “sus” are everywhere. To anyone over 25, these words can seem like alien code—but fear not, we’ve decoded them.

Skibidi | AI Generated

Meaning: A flexible expression for excitement, hype, or general absurdity. Think “wow” or “heck yes,” but more chaotic.

Usage: “Skibidi! Free ice cream in the cafeteria!”

Origin & Popularity: Skibidi exploded after a viral TikTok dance using the song clip “Skibidi bop yes yes yes” in 2021–22. Its weird, over-the-top energy made it perfect for memes, challenges, and reaction videos, eventually infiltrating daily teen conversations.

6-7 | AI Generated

Meaning: Essentially “average” or “meh,” but can also mean “a vibe” depending on context.

Usage: “That new web series? Honestly, 6-7.”

Origin & Popularity: This started in Discord chats and Instagram memes where users humorously rated everything from memes to fast food. It’s now shorthand for lukewarm reactions and subtle sarcasm.

Gyatt | AI Generated

Meaning: Short for “goddamn,” typically used to comment on someone’s physique or appearance.

Usage: “Did you see his outfit today? Gyatt!”

Origin & Popularity: Gyatt blew up through TikTok fashion and fitness clips, where users reacted to jaw-dropping looks. Its simplicity and punchy sound made it instantly shareable, and reaction videos solidified its place in Gen Z lexicon.

Rizz | AI Generated

Meaning: Charisma, charm, or flirting skills—someone with “rizz” can effortlessly attract others.

Usage: “He’s got rizz.”

Origin & Popularity: Popularized via TikTok dating hacks and Twitch commentary, “rizz” became shorthand for smooth charm. By 2025, it had crossed over into everyday conversation, memes, and even gaming culture.

Sus | AI Generated

Meaning: Short for “suspicious” or “suspect,” often playful or joking.

Usage: “He said he finished homework in 5 minutes… sus.”

Origin & Popularity: The term exploded after the online game Among Us went viral in 2020. Since then, “sus” has become shorthand for calling out shady behavior, in-game or in real life.

Experts say the speed at which these terms become global is unprecedented. Unlike older generations, Gen Z spreads language through social media algorithms, TikTok trends, Instagram reels, and Discord servers, rather than traditional peer-to-peer word-of-mouth. A single viral dance or meme can transform a nonsensical word into a global sensation overnight.

While many outside Gen Z struggle to keep up, the words are everywhere:

Schools & colleges: Students casually pepper conversations with “gyatt” or “rizz” during group work.

Social media: Memes, TikTok videos, and Instagram captions often feature multiple slangs in one sentence.

Gaming & streaming: Twitch chat, Discord servers, and Among Us sessions have normalised “sus,” “pog,” and “cap/no cap.”

Gen Z slang isn’t just playful, it’s fast-evolving, culturally viral, and deeply tied to digital trends. While confusing to outsiders, it’s a way for teens and young adults to signal humour, emotions, and identity in the age of TikTok and viral memes.

In the words of one student: “Language evolves. Yesterday it was LOL, today it’s skibidi 6-7. You either vibe… or you stay confused forever.”

So, if someone says your outfit is “gyatt” or your joke is “sus,” now you know: you’re officially living in 2026 Gen Z territory.