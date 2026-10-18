From Garbage To Glory! 250-Year-Old Stepwell Restored In MP's Dhar Through Public Participation | FP photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A nearly 250-year-old historical stepwell in Digthan Gram Panchayat of Nalchha block has been restored through voluntary labour by officials, public representatives and villagers following the district-level Chief Minister's 'Jan Vishwas Abhiyan' camp.

District Panchayat CEO Akhilesh Kumar Jain urged citizens and gram panchayats to conserve drinking water by restoring ancient stepwells, particularly amid the current lack of rainfall.

He said such restoration could help improve groundwater levels and preserve historical and cultural heritage.

The stepwell, located near the Panchayat Bhawan, has two ancient gates and was found surrounded by bushes, garbage and dirt.

Officials, public representatives and villagers carried out an intensive cleaning drive for about two hours and also created a new entryway after the old path was found blocked.

Villagers recalled using the stepwell's water for drinking and bathing in earlier times.

They expressed happiness over its restoration and pledged to maintain it regularly. Jain also directed the sarpanch and panchayat secretary to ensure further cleaning of the entrances and interior.