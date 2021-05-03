Frog race: Indore police find unique way to punish Covid lockdown flouters

The corona curfew has been imposed in Depalpur tehsil due to increasing COVID-19 cases, and the district administration is continuously taking action against the violators.

"Police and other administrations have also announced and urged people to not come out of their house unnecessarily but some people are not taking these restrictions seriously. Because of this, we have to do such things. The main aim of such action is that the other people should get inspired and they do not violate lockdown guidelines," said Tehsildar Bajrang Bahadur.

However, Bahadur, who took out the procession, was also seen kicking a person and this has become a matter of political disruption. Denying the allegation, the police official said that some of these people were drunk and were abusing and that is why he kicked them.

Meanwhile, Vishal Patel Congress MLA from Depalpur has called upon Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and the Collector to take action against Bahadur in the case.