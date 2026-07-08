'Free Press Vatika' Launched At Pitra Parvat To Support Indore’s 21 Lakh Plantation Drive— VIDEO

Madhya Pradesh Urban Development and Housing Affairs Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya and Free Press Group of Newspapers Joint Managing Director Abhishek Karnani inaugurated the Vatika by planting a sapling on Pitra Parvat. | A-1 CREATION

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Reinforcing its commitment to environmental conservation, the leading English daily of Central India on Wednesday pledged its support to Indore’s ambitious mission of planting 21 lakh saplings this monsoon by launching Free Press Vatika at Pitra Parvat.

Madhya Pradesh Urban Development and Housing Affairs Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, the architect of the campaign, and Free Press Group of Newspapers Joint Managing Director Abhishek Karnani inaugurated the Vatika by planting a sapling.

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Watch the video here:

The initiative comes as Indore raises the bar once again after scripting history with a Guinness World Record by planting 12.5 lakh saplings in just 24 hours two years ago.

Building on that achievement, the city has now set an even more ambitious target of planting 21 lakh trees under the Centre’s Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam campaign, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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Describing the drive as a people’s movement rather than merely a plantation exercise, Vijayvargiya said the campaign reflects society’s commitment to nature, motherhood and future generations.

He urged every citizen to plant at least one tree in honour of their mother and take responsibility for nurturing it, stressing that the true success of the campaign would be measured not by the number of saplings planted but by the number that survive.

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Plantation activities have been planned across key locations, including Devguradia, Limbodi, the Agriculture College campus, the BSF campus and the Super Corridor.

Schools, colleges, temples, ashrams and other public institutions have also joined the movement, transforming the campaign into a city-wide collective effort.

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Plantation work commenced last Thursday, with the BSF campus emerging as the largest plantation site on the opening day.

With the launch of Free Press Vatika, the newspaper has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting initiatives that leave a lasting impact on society, adding momentum to Indore’s vision of becoming one of India’s greenest cities.