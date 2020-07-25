Free Press salutes COVID-19 warriors

Free Press in association with Shri Jain Diwakar Mahavidyalaya and Nityanand College, Dhar expressed gratitude towards the ‘CORONA Warriors’ in Indore on Saturday. Free Press felicitated them for their selfless and dedicated services during the pandemic outbreak.

Minister Tulsi Silawat, Member of Parliament Shankar Lalwani, former VC of Devi Ahilya Vishwavodyalaya Dr Narendra Dhakad, President of Indore Dughdh Sangh Moti Singh and Chairman of Nityanand College Manglesh Mhale gave away the awards.

The recipients were Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Pravin Jadia, HoD of Respiratory Medicine in MGM Medical College Dr Salil Bhargava, HoD of Medicine Department Dr VP Pandey, Shri Aurobindo Medical College’s Dr Ravi Dosi, Indian Medical Association’s state vice president Dr Sanjay Londhe, MGM Medical College’s Dr Deepak Bansal, Index Medical College’s Dr Sudhir Mourya, district contract tracing in-charge Dr Anil Dongre, health officer Dr Amit Malakar, Dr Ankur Agrawal, Dr Kamendra Pawar, Dr Trapti Katdare, Dr Zakiya Sayyed, Dr Deepti Singh Hada, COO of SAIMS Rajeev Singh, administrator of Index medical College Dr RC Yadav, Kalpana Pillai, and Sapna Bhadouriya.