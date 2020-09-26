Free Press Impact: Agrophos India Pvt Ltd sealed after inspection in MP's Meghnagar

Meghnagar: In a major crackdown on a bogus fertilisers’ manufacturer in the town—a team of administration sealed Agrophos India Private Limited, the sole super phosphate manufacturer in the area.

Free Press, Indore had raised issue on September 24 about how the nexus caused wrongful gains to the seller syndicate and losses to farmers. How bogus fertilisers and pesticides in rural areas continue to affect the farmers in the region and how agriculture department has been a mute spectator and not taking a concrete action citing standard operating procedure (SOP).

Taking cognisance into the matter, Jhabua district collector Rohit Singh issued a directive and a team comprising agriculture department senior officer Sursingh Rawat inspected plant and stopped production there after collecting the samples for lab test.

At Meghnagar, following the orders of agriculture department deputy director Nagin S Rawat-- team of officials conducted inspection of the factory. They will now submit report to the senior officials.

Inspection officer Rawat said samples of three types of fertilisers: SSP (single super phosphate) Plain Power, SSP Zine Tech and SSP Borne Kata have been collected and sent to Bhopal lab for testing.

Manufacturers can’t sell 238 metric tonne fertilisers kept at the factory till the test report arrives.

This is not the first time when Agrophos India Private Limited was in the news for wrong reason. About a year back on September 4, then state agriculture minister Sachin Yadav ordered to seal the factory and act against guilty after he got a complaint of bogus fertilisers production.

Farmers claimed that manufacturers here in Meghnagar and its adjoining areas selling chemical waste, marble gravels, rock phosphate and yellow soil on different names and brands with attractive packaging at higher rate.

Not just in western Madhya Pradesh, but the nexus is also active in other state as well and that leads to heavy loss to the innocent farmers who completely unaware of fact that what they are buying spending their hard-earned money, alleged a person who is in the knowhow of the matter.