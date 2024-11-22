 Free Press Follow Up: Meghdoot Chaupati Evacuated Ahead Of Eurasian Group Meeting; Future Uncertain
Some claims have been made that it has been removed for development of Metro project while yet others claim that it has become history now.

Friday, November 22, 2024
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Now the city’s most famous open kitchen, Meghdoot Chaupati, will no longer be visible to the citizens. The disappearance would be permanent or temporary for a short span of time. Some says that it has been temporarily removed because of the Eurasia Group meeting. Some claims have been made that it has been removed for development of Metro project while yet others claim that it has become history now.

According to information, in view of the Eurasian Group meeting starting from November 25 in Indore, the Municipal Corporation started evacuating Meghdoot Chaupati.

On Wednesday, the Municipal Corporation's removal team made an announcement in the area and appealed to the shopkeepers to remove their kiosks themselves; warning that the Municipal Corporation will take action on Thursday and remove the kiosks still there. After this, the frightened shopkeepers started removing the kiosks voluntarily.

The process of removing the kiosks continued till Wednesday night. More than 400 small and big shops were set up on Meghdoot Chaupati. The demand to remove this Chaupati, which has been set up for years, has been raised many times before this, but every time the action has been postponed.

Earlier, there was talk of removing this Chaupati during the Pravasi Bharatiya Sammelan and other international events. The Eurasian meeting is to be held from November 25 to 29. Delegations from 16 countries are participating in it. The arrival of foreign guests to Indore will begin from November 23. The event will be held at Brilliant Convention Centre while the guests will be accommodated in Marriott, Sayaji and other hotels.

