FPJ Mini Marathon: Young Mother Soaks The Limelight In Mini Marathon

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A young mother accompanied by her one-year and seven-year-old sons was the cynosure of all eyes in the mini-marathon organised by Free Press on Sunday. A family of four, in which the mother of two not only participated in the marathon but also completed it with her sons, inspiring many others. Carrying her one-year-old in her arms and accompanied by her seven-year-old son beside her, she embodied the true spirit of perseverance.

Suneeta, along with her one-year-old son Dwiz and seven-year-old son Divyansh, completed the marathon, showcasing her determination. Seeing her carry her young child and still running through the marathon was truly inspiring. It highlights the power of her determination and the strength of a mother's love.

She said that she participated in the marathon for physical and mental well-being and to motivate her children. Her husband Gangaram Maurya also participated who also completed the marathon and won a consolation prize. Suneeta's story encourages others to push beyond their limits and embrace challenges with a positive spirit.

Civic sense to the fore

A city is always defined by its citizens. Indoreís status as the cleanest city is not only due to the efforts of its authorities but also due to the contribution of its people. This community spirit was also shown during the mini-marathon organised by Free Press where participants kept their empty plastic bottles with them instead of throwing them on the roadside. This attitude is what elevates a city from good to great. Runners drank water from bottles provided at various stalls set up by Free Press along the route and they responsibly kept the empty bottles with them and did not discard them on the roads to prevent littering.

Child power on display

Children too displayed full enthusiasm and many of them completed the full run. Eleven-year-olds Hridhay Shah and Vaidik Patidar was one such duo that completed the full run motivating each other along the way.

ìWhen I gave up on completing the run my friend Vaidik motivated and pushed me that I can complete the run which motivated me and we completed the run motivating each other,î said Hridhay Shah.

'Hridhay lost hope of completing the mini-marathon but I wanted him to complete the run so when he sat down after Shivaji Vatika, I pushed him and told him to complete the run telling him that after completing the run we both will relax,' said Vaidik.

It was the first such run for Hriday and Vaidik along with Pawani Shah who completed the half run of the mini-marathon.

"I completed the run but only till Shivaji Vatika, after that, my stomach started paining and I sat on my fatherís bike and came to the destination point. It was my first such run. Thanks to Free Press for organising such a wonderful programme." --- Pawani Shah

Youngest participants complete the run

Janvi Arora and Charu Kherani were among the youngest participants in the mini-marathon. Inspired by the cause initiated by Free Press, the children felt the need to participate. They completed the run and earned themselves a medal. Charu Kherani informed Free Press that it was her first run where she completed the targeted route. "I am happy to complete this as it was the first time that I participated in such a mini-marathon. This run has motivated me to keep alive the spirit of marathon. I hope I can again participate in such a great opportunity soon."