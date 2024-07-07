FPJ Mini-Marathon: 'Green Run' For Better India Brings Smiles, Fitness & Refreshing Joy

Free Press Mini-Marathon: 'Green Run' For Better India Brings Smiles, Fitness & Refreshing Joy | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With a will to marathon towards a fit future of our country, more than 1,000 Indoreans from all walks of life ran in 'Green Run,' a Mini-Marathon organized by Free Press Indore, central India’s leading English daily, in association with Indian Oil on Sunday.

The city energized with hip music, zumba warm-up and smiling faces of Indoreans as they prepped up for the marathon starting at 6 am in the Free Press campus.

From teenagers to 72-year-olds, Green Run saw participation from sportspersons and enthusiasts alike.FP Photo

Indore's running enthusiasts participate in 'Green Run,' a mini-marathon organized by Free Press Indore on Sunday.#Marathon #Indore #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/sNgdZnxkls — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) July 7, 2024

Gearing up for the marathon, the champions of fit India danced and stretched to the beats of hip music for over 30 minutes in a fun zumba session with fit India ambassador Aarti Maheshwari.

It was a memorable time for many, who chose Free Press’s Green Run to be their first marathon ever. Even those who had participated in more than 50 marathons couldn’t stop themselves from expressing their wonder and love for Green Run stating how special it is to be with Free Press.

Our Special Guests

Run with all your power for dreams, says our chief guest

“A marathon is just a way to show your commitment. Your commitment and running for it is what makes your dreams come true. Run for every task that you achieve. There is no power in the world that can stop. Your run should be commitment. If you are committed then, you will achieve every taks.”

-Amit Singh, Additional Commissioner of Police, Indore

Dr Dongre and Dr Kothari

Applause for Free Press

“To organise an event where public participates is a big deal. We should applaud Free Press for this. I have to commit and join this event, because our mental and physical are most important in life.”

- Dr Sonal Sisodia, Principal, Daly College of Business Management

Hridhay shah, Vaidik patidar, Pawani Shah ran their first marathon with Free Press. The trio completed the whole marathon.

Promoting cleaner & green @Free Press

“What an exhilarating experience participating in the Free Press Green Run in Indore.

The city is the home to our first compressed Bio Gas plant, located in Devguradia which is also India’s largest MSW based CBG plant.

At EverEnviro we believe in promoting a sustainable, cleaner and greener city. Joining this marathon was a fantastic way to support a green initiative and emphasize the importance of physical well-being.

A huge thanks to Free Press and everyone participating for making this event eco-friendly.”

- Priyanka Goswami, Lead Marketing and Communications, EverEnviro Resource Management Pvt Ltd

Free Press never fails to impress

“Free Press does everything with genuine care and betterment for our city and country.

To be a part of this beautiful Green Run is a memory that I will cherish forever. It was well-organised.

We can see how Free Press maintains its standards with authentic work and cleanliness.

It was such a pleasure to be a part of this event. We at ‘World of Fitness’ share the same love for the country and its fit future.”

-Aarti Maheshwari, Fit India ambassador

Word with Winners

1st Winner​

Bantu Parmar

“Champions aren't made in the gyms. Champions are made from something they have deep inside them. Every time I run, I recall that I have something deeper, a commitment to excel and make my country’s name shine in the world.”

-Bantu Parmar

2nd Winner

Dilip Solanki

Our co-sponsors were: Daly College of Business Management; and Moira Group. The World of Fitness was our fitness partner.

Shreedhi Global was our food partner. Our radio partner was 92.7 BigFM.

Consolation Winners!

1. Vinod Kumar Patel

2. Anand Sisodiya

3. Avtar Singh Thakur

4. Umesh Karte

5. Anil Morey

6. Golu Solanki

7. Jeetu Chouhan

8. Dilip Dawar

9. Gangaram Morey

10. Pramod Kumar Jatav