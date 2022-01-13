FPJ-Ed: Seminar on National Youth Day at DAVV

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A seminar was organised on the occasion of National Youth Day at the Faculty Hall by Sindhu Shodh Peeth Devi Ahilya Vishwavidhyalaya in which the students were told about the thoughts of Swami Vivekananda, an official of the university said on Thursday.

The topic on which those present gave their address was ‘Role of Youth in Today’s Era’.

The director of the National Sindhi Language Development Council, Aqueel Ahmed, was the keynote speaker at the programme.

Manish Devnani, a former member of the National Council for Development of the Sindhi Language, said that Dr Akeel Ahmed joined the programme virtually from Delhi and addressed students on how youths should incorporate the thoughts of Swami Vivekananda in their lives.

“By adopting his ideals, one should move forward in life, so that, along with progress and development, the task of nation-building will also be accomplished,” said Ahmed

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 10:27 AM IST