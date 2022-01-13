FPJ-Ed: DAVV in Catch-22 situation over new order of Higher Education

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) is in a fix following a new order by the Department of Higher Education (DHE) through which the university has been asked to suspend the process of shifting students of the derecognised Guru Gobind Singh Law College to other colleges.

The problem of DAVV is that it has already transferred 112 students of L.LB of Guru Gobind Singh Law College to around a dozen other colleges. Besides, examinations are starting on January 18.

Highlighting various irregularities, DHE had withdrawn recognition to Guru Gobind Singh Law College on August 13. The following day, DAVV disaffiliated the college citing withdrawal of recognition by the DHE. These decisions had sent students of Guru Gobind Singh College into a tizzy. But the university made it clear that Guru Gobind Singh College’s students’ careers would not be left in the lurch.

Following orders issued by the DHE, DAVV had transferred 55 students of the L.LB third semester and 57 students of the fifth semester in November 2021.

But now , DHE wants the transfer process to be suspended.

Examination controller Ashesh Tiwari said that they would stop the process of transferring more students of the deviant law college. “As far as those that have already been transferred are concerned, we’ll hold examinations on the undertaking that they accept the final decision of the DHE,” he added.

