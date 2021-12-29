FPJ-Ed: D El Ed exam from January 12 in state, 4ooo students to appear

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Supplementary exams of D El Ed (Diploma in Elementary Education) first and second year are going to start from January 12, 2022 in the state. Around 4000 students will appear in the examination.

The examination will be held from 9am to 12 pm. The exam will conclude by January 22, 2022.

According to reports, a total of 11 examination centers have been set up at the divisional level in the state. For more information visit to MP Board's official website www.mpbse.nic.in .

D El Ed will be valid, court judgment

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) also issued a notice on the judgment of the validity of the certificate. The board reiterated the validity and approval of the diploma.

“This is for information to all concerned that as per verdict of the Honourable High Court of Tripura, dated: 12.03.2020 and 13.03.2020, Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) from National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) will be considered as valid. Necessary steps will be initiated after the ongoing lockdown period (COVID-I9) is over,” the notice reads.

Published on: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 02:58 PM IST