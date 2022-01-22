FPJ-Ed: Covid-19 proves blessing in disguise for students cheating in exams

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Covid-19 might have hit for academic activities worst, it has proven a ‘blessing in disguise’ for students taking examinations being conducted by Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV).

Examiners and members of flying squad are not frisking due to fear of contracting Covid-19 as a result, not even a single case of use of unfair means have been reported, so far.

“We haven’t reported any case of copying in on-going examinations,” said Rachna Thakur, deputy registrar, DAVV.

Normally, 150 to 200 cases of use of unfair means are reported in the exams of DAVV.

But, so far in last four days of exams, no case of cheating has surfaced.

Exams are being held in offline mode after a gap of two years since Covid-19 outbreak in March 2019 in the state.

The exams are being conducted in strict adherence to Covid-19 protocol. Examination halls are accommodating only 50 per cent of the capacity, so that social distancing can be maintained among the students.

Due to Covid-19 protocol, the students are not being frisked ahead of exams, which is a general practice.

Flying squad members also refrain from frisking any examinee when they conduct surprise inspections at colleges doubling up as exam centres to catch students using unfair means in examinations.

Flying squad members just visit the examination centres and returns on finding that students were not seen copying during exams.

This practice has come as a major reprieve for students who use unfair means during exams.

At present, MA, MSc, MCom, MBA, BBA, BCA and law courses exams are underway. More than 40000 students are taking the exams.

The exams are optional. Students who want to skip the exams due to surge in Covid-19 cases and do so as per directives by Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court.

The university would have to hold special exams for students, who chose to skip the on-going exams. Exam controller Ashesh Tiwari said that special exams would be conducted in mid-March.

