Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Performing dangerous bike stunts on a public road to make Instagram reels proved costly for four youths in Indore. The youths had recorded a video of their stunts and uploaded it on Instagram with the word 'Mafia' to show off their influence.
After the video went viral, the Indore Crime Branch and Khajrana Police took action and detained all four youths. Police also seized their motorcycles. At the police station, the youths were made to sit on their knees, hold their ears and apologise for their actions. A video of the apology has also surfaced.
Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Rajesh Dandotiya said on Sunday that a video had surfaced on Instagram on Saturday. It showed four youths performing dangerous bike stunts near the Metro City Project in the Khajrana area.
The youths had reportedly added the word 'Mafia' to the video to create an impression of being influential and fearless.
Based on the viral video, the Crime Branch identified the youths and directed Khajrana Police to take action. Subsequently, the police detained Asad and his three associates and seized their motorcycles.
Challan Issued, Preventive Action Taken
The police brought all four youths to the Khajrana police station, where action was taken against them under the Motor Vehicles Act. Preventive action was also initiated against them under relevant legal provisions.
Following the police action, the youths were made to kneel, hold their ears and apologise for their behaviour.
Police issued a strict warning to all four, asking them not to perform life-threatening stunts on public roads or upload such videos on social media in the future.