Four Youths Arrested For Dangerous Bike Stunts In Indore, Made To Apologise At Police Station | VIDEO |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Performing dangerous bike stunts on a public road to make Instagram reels proved costly for four youths in Indore. The youths had recorded a video of their stunts and uploaded it on Instagram with the word 'Mafia' to show off their influence.

After the video went viral, the Indore Crime Branch and Khajrana Police took action and detained all four youths. Police also seized their motorcycles. At the police station, the youths were made to sit on their knees, hold their ears and apologise for their actions. A video of the apology has also surfaced.

मध्यप्रदेश के इंदौर में सोशल मीडिया पर रील बनाने और खुद को 'माफिया' दिखाने के लिए सड़क पर खतरनाक बाइक स्टंट करना चार युवकों को भारी पड़ गया। खजराना इलाके के मेट्रो सिटी प्रोजेक्ट के पास किए गए इस स्टंट का वीडियो इंस्टाग्राम पर वायरल होने के बाद एडिशनल डीसीपी राजेश दंडोतिया के निर्देश पर इंदौर क्राइम ब्रांच और खजराना पुलिस ने असद समेत चारों युवकों को गिरफ्तार कर उनकी बाइक जब्त कर ली; थाने में चालानी व प्रतिबंधात्मक कार्रवाई के बाद युवकों की सारी हेकड़ी निकल गई और उन्होंने घुटनों के बल बैठकर कान पकड़ते हुए माफी मांगी। #IndoreNews #IndorePolice #BikeStunt #MPNews #ViralVideo [Indore Police Teaches Lesson To Bike Stunt Youths Making Mafia Reel Khajrana Viral Video, Four Youths Apologize Holding Ears On Knees At Khajrana Police Station Indore Bike Stunt] — Bansal News Official (@BansalNews_) November 22, 2026

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Rajesh Dandotiya said on Sunday that a video had surfaced on Instagram on Saturday. It showed four youths performing dangerous bike stunts near the Metro City Project in the Khajrana area.

The youths had reportedly added the word 'Mafia' to the video to create an impression of being influential and fearless.

Based on the viral video, the Crime Branch identified the youths and directed Khajrana Police to take action. Subsequently, the police detained Asad and his three associates and seized their motorcycles.

इंदौर में स्टंट बाजी सोशल मीडिया पर माफिया इंदौर लिखकर वीडियो डालना पड़ा भारी.... पुलिस ने पकड़ा तो कहा स्टंटबाजी नहीं करेंगे ....दूसरों की जान जोखिम में नहीं डालेंगे.... ट्रैफिक रूल्स का पालन करेंगे.... अब ऐसी गलती नहीं करेंगे https://t.co/lB2PhH4o8y — SanjayGupta_Journalist (@sanjaygupta1304) November 22, 2026

Challan Issued, Preventive Action Taken

The police brought all four youths to the Khajrana police station, where action was taken against them under the Motor Vehicles Act. Preventive action was also initiated against them under relevant legal provisions.

Following the police action, the youths were made to kneel, hold their ears and apologise for their behaviour.

Police issued a strict warning to all four, asking them not to perform life-threatening stunts on public roads or upload such videos on social media in the future.