Man Performs Risky Bike Stunts In MP's Chhatarpur; Rides Hands-Free On Busy Road In VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A video showing a young man performing a risky stunt on a moving bike in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district has surfaced on social media on Friday.

The video is reportedly from the Nowgong area.

In the video, the man can be seen riding the bike on a busy road while leaving both hands from the handlebar. He then performs dance steps on the moving bike, putting himself and other road users at risk.

Watch the VIDEO below :

The road appears to have several vehicles moving around him as he continues the stunt without holding the bike properly.

The video has raised concerns over road safety, as such stunts on busy roads can lead to serious accidents.

The identity of the rider and the exact date of the video have not been confirmed yet.

Authorities are expected to look into the video and identify the rider if the incident is found to have taken place in the area.

A few months ago, another video had surfaced from Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur showing a man performing dangerous bike stunts on a busy road. The video had gone viral on social media.

The incident was reportedly said to have taken place on Tuesday around 11 pm to midnight. In the video, the man was seen riding a bike without holding the handlebar.

#WATCH | Man Performs Bike Stunts In MP’s Chhatarpur, Rides Hands-free On Busy Road To Shoot Reel #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/LaVqaN8Mzo — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) June 3, 2026

He was reportedly travelling from Peptic Town towards the Orchha police station area and Transport Nagar Road while performing the stunts.

The video showed him riding recklessly in the middle of traffic. Several vehicles and pedestrians were also present on the road, creating a serious risk of an accident.