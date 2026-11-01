Four Workers Die After Inhaling Toxic Gas While Cleaning Tank At Ujjain Restaurant | VIDEO |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): At least four workers died and one was seriously injured after inhaling toxic gas while cleaning a food waste tank at Hotel Shriganga on Dewas Road in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain.

Three police personnel were also injured during the rescue operation.

The incident occurred around 10:30 pm on Saturday when the restaurant's food waste tank became clogged. One worker entered the chamber to inspect it and got trapped. Three others went in one by one to rescue him, but all four succumbed to the toxic gas and suffocation.

Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh: Four workers died and one was seriously injured after inhaling toxic gas while cleaning a tank at Hotel Shriganga. Three police personnel were also injured during the rescue operation. https://t.co/moeu4yWnlS — IANS (@ians_india) November 1, 2026

Four Workers Die During Tank Cleaning

The deceased have been identified as Kamlesh and Nitin, residents of Valmiki Nagar; Wahid from Somwariya; and Manoj from Jhalawar.

Post-mortem examinations of the four bodies are being conducted at the district hospital.

Shakir, the father of one of the deceased, said his son lived in a rented house and worked as a daily-wage labourer.

"I thought he had gone to work last night. He had taken his tiffin with him. I later discovered that he had died," he said.

#WATCH | Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh: Four hotel employees died after allegedly inhaling toxic gases while cleaning an underground waste chamber at Hotel Shri Ganga on Dewas Road in Ujjain on Saturday night. Two others who attempted to rescue them also fell ill and were hospitalised. https://t.co/1MqclMSSp4 — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2026

Three Police Personnel Injured During Rescue Operation

Upon receiving information, Madhav Nagar police and a rescue team rushed to the spot. District Collector Roshan Kumar Singh and Superintendent of Police Pradeep Sharma also inspected the site.

As the chamber's opening could not be unlocked, it was cut open using a cutting machine. After about an hour and a half of effort, the four workers were pulled out.

Police personnel administered CPR, but the workers could not be revived.

During the rescue operation, Sub-Inspector Dharmendra Singh Tomar, Constable Santosh and another police personnel sustained injuries.

A sanitation worker named Hemraj managed to exit the chamber in time and survived.

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Police Investigate Possible Safety Lapses

Police are investigating whether safety protocols were followed, whether gas levels were checked before the workers entered the chamber, and whether they were provided with the necessary safety equipment.

The role of the hotel management and possible negligence are also under scrutiny.

Further legal action will be taken based on the post-mortem and investigation reports, police officials said.