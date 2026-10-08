MP Student Among Four Dead While Cleaning Water Tank At Vrindavan Gurukul; Family Demands Probe |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A student from Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur district died with four others after allegedly inhaling toxic gas while cleaning a water tank at Maharishi Panini Gurukul in Uttar Pradesh's Vrindavan on Tuesday night. Another student remains critical. The family of deceased student Manu Katare has questioned the gurukul management over safety lapses and demanded an impartial investigation into the circumstances surrounding the tragedy and the students' deaths.

Family Initially Informed About Illness

The deceased, identified as Manu Katare, was a resident of Sudras village in the Chichli block of Narsinghpur district. He was studying astrology at the gurukul.

According to family members, they had spoken to Manu over the phone just a day before the incident. He was healthy and had not complained of any problems.

However, around 3 am on Wednesday, the family received a call informing them that Manu was unwell. Worried about his condition, family members immediately left for Vrindavan.

Manu's brother, Bhanu Katare, said the family was initially informed about his illness but later learnt of his death through media reports.

The news left the family devastated. Relatives are now making arrangements to bring Manu's body back to Narsinghpur.

Four Students Die Inside Water Tank

According to reports, the incident occurred around 10 pm on Tuesday when students were cleaning a water tank at the gurukul.

One student reportedly entered the tank first and lost consciousness, allegedly after inhaling toxic gas. When he did not respond to calls, four other students entered the tank one after another to help him.

However, they also fell unconscious, triggering panic at the gurukul. Police reached the spot, rescued the students and rushed them to hospital.

Doctors declared four students, Manu Katare, Devansh (17), Vishu (18) and Aryan (18), dead. Another student, Rudraksh (18), remains in critical condition.

Family Questions Gurukul Management

Manu's uncle raised serious questions about the gurukul management and demanded an impartial investigation.

He questioned why students were asked to clean the water tank and whether adequate safety measures had been put in place.

The family said a detailed investigation was necessary to establish the exact cause of the incident and fix responsibility.

Meanwhile, grief has spread across Sudras village following Manu's death. The family is awaiting complete information from the authorities and gurukul management.