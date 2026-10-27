Four Women Held With Poppy Straw By Alot Police Worth ₹ 9 Lakh | FP Photo

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Alot police arrested four women and seized 60.75 kg of illegal poppy straw from an unpaved path passing through fields at Pipliya Sisodiya village. Police estimated the seized narcotics at Rs 9.11 lakh.

According to police, an informant alerted them about smuggling of poppy straw through the area on Monday. A police team reached the spot and apprehended the women. The contraband was seized in accordance with provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Police identified the arrested women as Rewa (35), of Kaliya Veeran village, Lalita (38), of Rakhadiya village, Ramila (40), of Salamahuda village and Sannu (40), of Sailani Mohalla. All four are residents of Jhabua district. A case was registered with Alot police station under Section 8/15 of the NDPS Act.

Police said the women are being questioned to ascertain the source of the narcotics and gather further details about the alleged smuggling operation. Further investigation is underway.

MP CM Mohan Yadav Reaffirms Drug-Free State Goal By 2029 During De-Addiction Programme In Barwani

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday called for public participation in Madhya Pradesh’s campaign against substance abuse and said collective efforts were essential to make the state completely drug-free by 2029.

Yadav made the appeal while attending a de-addiction programme organised by the Shiv Panth community at Ajgariya village in Barwani district on the occasion of Sharad Purnima.

“Addiction is the root of destruction, and staying away from it is the foundation of a happy and meaningful life,” Yadav said. He urged people to pledge to spread awareness against substance abuse and contribute to building a drug-free Madhya Pradesh.