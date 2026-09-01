Faith Sweeps Western MP As 3 Lakh Join Khargone Shivdola; Grand Shiva Processions Light Up Mandleshwar, Alot & Sendhwa | FP photo

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): More than three lakh devotees participate as presiding deities tour the city

The district witnessed its 58th Shivdola on Sunday, with more than three lakh devotees participating in the annual city tour of presiding deities Lord Siddhanath Mahadev and Lord Mahabaleshwar Mahadev.

The procession began at 10 am after morning puja-archana led by priest pandit Raju Maharaj Pagare and the Malliwal family, temple founders.

The Shivdola featured 25 illuminated tableaux, 11 folk dance groups, three akharas, 10 dhol-tasha groups, one nagada group, two bhajan mandalis and two horse riders.

Collector Guru Prasad, SP Ravindra Verma, MLA Balkrishna Patidar and other dignitaries performed maha aarti on the main chariot, while a 17-member police band offered a salute.

Folk performances included Bhangra, Gidda, Peacock and Kalbelia dances, alongside martial displays by Gatka and other akharas.

Mahaprasad was distributed to devotees from more than 80 service platforms along the route, with around 12 quintals distributed from the main tableau alone.

Faith flows on Narmada

MANDLESHWAR: The town's historic Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple, established in 1735, held its Amrit Nauka Vihar, with Lord Shiva's idol taken on a boat ride on the Narmada River after Rudrabhishek and aarti, witnessed by MLA Vishwadeep Moyade and others.

Ardhanarishwar procession taken out

ALOT: Shri Anadi Kalpeshwar Mahadev Temple hosted the first Bhadwa procession, with the deity adorned as Ardhanarishwar by Lakshadweep Singh Rathore.

After puja and aarti, the palanquin, hosted by the Dilip Singh Dodia family, toured the city amid drums, cymbals and cultural performances, passing Radha Krishna and Vitthal temples, Nayabazar and Rajendra Chowk, reaching the temple premises by midnight.

SENDHWA: Lord Rajrajeshwar's grand Shiv Dola procession was taken out on Monday evening, after three months of preparation by the Hindu Samaj Seva Samiti.

Antar Singh Arya, mayor Basantibai Yadav and Sanjay Yadav performed the flag-off and aarti.

The palanquin moved from Rajrajeshwar Temple through Fort Gate, Old Bus Stand, AB Road, Jawahar Ganj and Idgah Square to Motibagh Chowk, reaching Satyanarayan Temple for 'Hari-Har Milan' before returning for maha aarti and prasad distribution.

Highlights included performances depicting Kali, Ganesha and Rudra Ganas, gunpowder salutes and fireworks. Over 20 locations hosted welcome stalls, with security overseen by additional SP Dheeraj Babbar.