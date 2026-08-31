From Complainant To Accused: Indore Hotel Employee Jailed Over Fabricated Robbery Story | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A hotel employee's attempt to lodge a fake robbery complaint following a minor road dispute backfired after the police uncovered the truth and sent him to jail.

According to the police, the complainant, Deepak Rathore, approached the Rajendra Nagar police station claiming that two youths on a motorcycle had intercepted him near Choithram Mandi, held him at knife-point and robbed him of Rs 45,000.

Taking the allegation seriously, a police team rushed to the spot to investigate.

However, scene-of-crime inspections and local inquiries revealed no evidence of a robbery. Instead, officers discovered that the incident stemmed from a minor collision between two motorcycles.

According to ACP Nidhi Saxena, upon further questioning at the station, Rathore confessed to making up the robbery story.

He admitted that after the collision, an argument broke out during which the youths allegedly struck him on the neck with a key before fleeing the scene.

Furious over the altercation, Rathore fabricated the knife-point robbery charge to make a more serious case against them.

Police identified the two motorcycle riders as minors. Police initiated proceedings under preventive sections against both parties, and Rathore was subsequently arrested and sent to jail for filing a false police complaint.