Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A tragic road accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura claimed the lives of four members of a family from Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind, while three others sustained serious injuries.
According to preliminary information, the family was travelling by car to visit Raman Reti when their vehicle rammed into a truck parked along the roadside.
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The deceased have been identified as children Rudra and Kanha, and Ruby and Jyoti Sharma.
The tragic incident turned a religious journey into mourning, triggering grief in Bhind.
Further details regarding the circumstances of the accident are awaited.
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