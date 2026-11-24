Four Of MP’s Bhind Family, Including Two Children, Killed In Mathura Road Accident; Three Seriously Injured | FP photo

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A tragic road accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura claimed the lives of four members of a family from Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind, while three others sustained serious injuries.

According to preliminary information, the family was travelling by car to visit Raman Reti when their vehicle rammed into a truck parked along the roadside.

The deceased have been identified as children Rudra and Kanha, and Ruby and Jyoti Sharma.

The tragic incident turned a religious journey into mourning, triggering grief in Bhind.

Further details regarding the circumstances of the accident are awaited.

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