Bhopal BMC Seals 348 Properties But Leaves Arera Colony, Rohit Nagar Largely Untouched In Third-Phase Demolition Drive; Supreme Court Hearing On November 23 | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has left several establishments in Arera Colony and Rohit Nagar untouched during the third phase of its sealing and demolition drive against commercial activities operating from residential properties, raising questions over the completeness of its enforcement action ahead of the Supreme Court hearing on Nov 23.

The corporation has finalised its action taken report (ATR), which will be submitted online on Sunday. Officials will also travel to New Delhi to hand over an affidavit to the corporation's counsel and amicus curiae AK Sinha.

Meanwhile, no fresh sealing action was carried out on Saturday, as officials and engineers from the building permission branch attended a briefing at the BMC headquarters to finalise the report for the Supreme Court.

In the first two phases, the corporation had issued 7,951 notices and sealed 291 establishments, 101 in the first phase and 190 in the second.

The third phase began on November 16, with 24-hour notices followed by sealing operations from November 18. By Friday, the total number of sealed properties had reached 348.

The Supreme Court had directed the corporation to submit its ATR by November 22. The November 23 hearing is expected to determine the next course of action in the ongoing drive.

Incomplete action in Arera Colony

On November 19, the BMC carried out only a partial action against an under-construction showroom belonging to NRI Seema Yadav near the Number 10 market in Arera Colony.

A complaint regarding the construction had reportedly been filed by a former director general of police around two months ago.

A BMC team reached the spot with JCB machines but returned after partially completing the demolition.

Another proposed action in the E-4 sector of Arera Colony was also called off. Rohit Nagar was among the areas left untouched during this phase.

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