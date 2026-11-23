Indore PC Sethi Hospital Has Zero Ventilators Despite 15 Daily Deliveries, Critically Ill Newborns Forced To Travel For Emergency Care | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A hospital where babies take their first breath has no ventilator to save them if they struggle to breathe. This is the situation at the government-run PC Sethi Hospital in Indore.

Around 14 to 15 babies are born here every day. But if a newborn develops serious health problems, the hospital has no intensive care facility. The baby must be shifted to two referral hospitals, three to seven kilometres away.

The question is simple: Can a critically ill newborn afford to wait so long for treatment?

PC Sethi Hospital is considered one of the better government hospitals for deliveries in Indore. Around 10 normal deliveries and four to five Caesarean deliveries take place here daily.

While the hospital has facilities for pregnant women, it has only one doctor for children's treatment, available for eight hours a day. There is no ICU facility for critically ill babies.

Ground check: 17 minutes for 3 km, 40 minutes for 7.1 km

To understand the problem, a Free Press team travelled by motorcycle from PC Sethi Hospital to both referral hospitals.

It took 17 minutes to reach MTH Hospital, just 3 kilometres away, and nearly 40 minutes to reach District Hospital, 7.1 kilometres away.

After reaching these hospitals, another 10 to 15 minutes may be needed to consult doctors and complete admission procedures. This means a critically ill baby may have to wait 40 minutes to more than an hour before getting specialised care.

For a newborn fighting for life, every minute matters. Yet the hospital where the baby is born cannot provide the required emergency care.

Five ventilators, entire ICU shifted

PC Sethi Hospital earlier had a fully equipped children's ICU. It had five ventilators, five BiPAP machines, warmers, injection equipment, beds and other medical facilities.

Three children's doctors and supporting staff were also available. However, the ICU was shut and its equipment and staff were shifted to District Hospital some months ago.

Despite handling nearly 15 deliveries daily, the hospital has not received a replacement ICU facility.

Once ranked No. 1 in state, hospital now has no children's ICU

PC Sethi Hospital's children's ICU had once received an award for being the best in Madhya Pradesh.

Hospital in-charge Dr Virendra Rajgir said the unit had functioned successfully for nearly four years, with three doctors and supporting staff. "We were told that the ICU had to be shifted to District Hospital because only one such unit was allowed in the district. All equipment and staff were then transferred," he said.

"Now, whenever a child needs emergency care, we have to refer the patient to MTH Hospital or District Hospital. Heavy traffic often delays the journey, while these children need immediate treatment. PC Sethi Hospital should also have a Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU)," he added.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!