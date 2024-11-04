Four Kids From Madhya Pradesh's Dhar Suffocate To Death Inside Locked Car In Gujarat

Representative Image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A tragic incident unfolded in Randhiya village of Amreli district in Gujarat where four kids from the same family were found dead due to suffocation inside a locked car.

The deceased children were identified as Sunita, 7, Savitri, 5, Kartik, 2, and Vishnu, 5. The children, originally from Khaniamba village in Tanda block of Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh, had accompanied their parents, who work as labourers, to Gujarat. While playing, they entered an unlocked car and accidentally locked themselves inside, leading to a fatal lack of air circulation.

This heart-wrenching event took place on Saturday night, but came to light only on Sunday morning when the children's father returned from work and, after searching for them, found their lifeless bodies inside the car. The children, aged between two and seven, included two sons and two daughters of Sobaliya, the laborer working on a nearby farm. The car reportedly belonged to the farm owner where the family was employed.

According to the Amreli police, preliminary findings confirm that the children died from suffocation, and a detailed investigation is underway to further clarify the circumstances of the incident. DSP Chirag Desai, one of the children managed to find the keys to Mandani car and opened the door to play inside. Unfortunately, the doors auto-locked during their play, leaving them trapped.

The parents returned in the evening to find their children missing, and after a brief search, discovered the lifeless bodies inside the car. Bharatbhai, a car owner expressed his shock and confusion regarding how the children accessed the car keys, stating, “I had parked the car nearby and was busy with other chores. I don’t know how the children got hold of the keys.” Upon discovering the tragedy, the landlord promptly informed the village sarpanch and the police, who have since initiated an investigation into the circumstances around the incident.

Back in the Khaniamba village of Dhar district, the tragic news has left the community in deep mourning. The deceased children, identified as seven-year-old Sunita, five-year-old Savitri, three- year-old Kartik, and two-year-old Vishnu, were beloved members of their village. This unforeseen tragedy has left a profound impact on both the family and the larger community, underscoring the need for vigilance to prevent such heart-rending incidents in the future.