Former Sarpanch’s Husband Murder: Murder Over Suspicion Of Illicit Relationship, Claim Sources

Representative pic

Indore (Madhya Prdaesh): Simrol police are close to cracking the mystery of the brutal murder of a former sarpanch's husband and a BJP activist. Sources claimed that the deceased was allegedly killed over suspicion of illicit relationship and police have detained the prime suspect.

The deceased was attacked repeatedly with an axe and his body was later hidden under leaves to avoid detection.

DSP (headquarters) Umakant Chowdhary said that 39-year-old Dilip Bundela, a resident of Choral village was found murdered in the jungles near Surtipura village on Monday morning. He had left his place on Sunday morning in search of his missing cow in the jungles. After that he did not return home and his mobile phone was switched off after 9:30 am. His family members lodged a missing complaint on Sunday evening and his body was recovered the next day. Police teams are investigating and searching in the jungle and have detained some suspects who are being questioned, Chowdhary added.

Sources claimed that Bundela had an illicit relationship with a woman and her husband came to know about the same. He is said to have called Bundela to the jungle after luring him and killed him after a dispute between them. Police have detained the prime suspect and will uncover the murder mystery soon.

But police have still not recovered the weapon used in the crime and mobile phone of the deceased. The search will continue on Thursday to find the weapon.