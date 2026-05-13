Food Safety Department Suspends Restaurant Licence Over Unhygienic Conditions In Neemuch | FP photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): The Food Safety Department on Tuesday launched a surprise inspection drive against food establishments in Neemuch and took action against violations found during the operation.

Officials found Tirupati Family Restaurant on Manasa Road operating under severely unhygienic conditions. During the inspection, the team detected contaminated food-preparation areas, unclean kitchen walls, and improper storage of food items. Authorities also found a gravy-making machine being used inside a washbasin on the kitchen floor.

Following the inspection, officials suspended the restaurant's food registration, sealed the kitchen and stopped all operations at the premises.

Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Dinesh Prasad said officials collected 11 food samples, including ghee, curd, paneer, lassi, buttermilk, spices and milk products, and sent them to the State Food Testing Laboratory for analysis.

He said authorities would take further action after receiving the laboratory reports. Officials also prohibited the manufacture, sale and purchase of food products at the site. The department also registered a case against an unregistered dhaba that was allegedly operating illegally in the district.