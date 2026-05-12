Heatwave Sparks ‘Cooler Baraat’ As Temperatures Soar Above 43.6°C In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As scorching summer temperatures continue to grip the city, a wedding procession on Tuesday captured public attention for its innovative way of beating the heat. Amid an intense heatwave, a baraat arriving at Sayaji Hotel became the talk of social media and local residents after organisers arranged an elaborate cooling setup for guests.

To shield wedding attendees from the extreme weather, a long canopy was installed along the entire procession route while more than 20 jumbo coolers were placed on both sides to provide continuous blasts of cool air. The arrangement allowed baratis to dance energetically without being affected by sweat or exhaustion despite the sweltering conditions.

The most striking moment came when the groom continued dancing enthusiastically while riding a horse throughout the procession. Passersby stopped to witness the unique cooler baraat, with many praising the creative effort to make the celebration comfortable during the ongoing heatwave.

While the wedding brought moments of celebration, the city continues to struggle under severe heat conditions. Indore recorded a maximum temperature of 43.6 degrees Celsius, nearly three degrees above normal. The Meteorological Department has issued a heatwave alert for the next two days, warning residents to take precautions against extreme temperatures.