Flyovers’ Construction: No Escape From Traffic Chaos For Next 6 Months

Construction work going on for the Bhanwarkuan Square Flyover | ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic chaos continues unabated at the construction sites of four flyovers in the city and no relief is in sight for the motorists for at least the next six to eight months. This traffic menace has now become an issue leading to discomfort for people residing and commuting near these construction sites.

Condition of traffic

Bhanwarkuwan Square

At Bhanwarkuan (Tantya Bheel) Square the traffic coming from Rajeev Gandhi Square to Bhanwarkuan Square has been diverted towards the service road leading to a jam-like situation on the road adjacent to Gyani Ji Ka Dhaba. As the construction work is going on both sides of the main road only the BRTS lane is open for vehicles to go towards Vishnupuri side from Bhanwarkuwan. This leads to heavy traffic congestion at the square and what adds to the congestion is the fact that many people do not follow rules and jump the red light.

Khajrana Square

At Khajrana Square the situation is similar and the traffic flow at the square remains affected and traffic jams are a daily occurrence. The service road from Bengali Square towards Khajrana has been taken over for construction work due to which people wanting to take the left turn have to halt at the square.

Phooti Kothi Square

At Phooti Kothi Square too, the work of flyover results in huge traffic jams. People living in Sudama Nagar, Phooti Kothi and other nearby areas have to bear the agony of traffic menace during the rush hours of the day.

Lavkush Square

At Lavkush Square, people travelling towards Ujjain Road and Super Corridor have to face a tough time as not only is the flyover being constructed but added to it is the work of Metro Corridor. Only the service lane is open for vehicles which means that there is a huge load of vehicles during rush hours of the day.

The flyover work is going on at a fast pace and we are expecting that by mid of next year, the work will be completed. The Khajrana Square, Phootikothi Square and Bhanwarkuwan Square flyovers will be the first flyovers in the city with a 45-metre span and uninterrupted space below it for smooth traffic flow. Teams are working 24x7 in two shifts.

- IDA CEO RP Ahirwar

