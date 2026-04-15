Fluoride Control Scheme Tanks Lie Defunct In Aalirajpur | FP Photo

Aalirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Drinking water tanks constructed under the fluoride control scheme in Aalirajpur district have allegedly turned defunct, forcing villagers to depend on contaminated water.

Residents of Fata and Walpur villages in the Nanpur area said the tanks were built but neither cleaned nor made operational.

While Public Health Engineering (PHE) officials claimed that tanks are cleaned every six months, locals refuted the statement, alleging that several units have remained non-functional for years.

The scheme, launched to prevent fluorosis, now exists largely on paper, villagers said. According to PHE data, around 206 tanks were constructed across the district, but water supply has not started in many areas. As a result, villagers and schoolchildren continue to consume fluoride-contaminated water.

Residents also alleged that complaints filed on the CM Helpline were falsely marked as resolved.

Officials reportedly submitted compliance reports stating that pipelines were repaired and water supply was resumed on Feb 11. However, villagers maintained that the tanks remain dry and issues persist.