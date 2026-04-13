Indore News: IMC Demolishes 12 Illegal Row Houses In Jagdish Nagar – Accused Have Links With Land Mafia | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) carried out a major demolition drive on Monday against illegal constructions in Jagdish Nagar in the Banganga area, targeting unauthorised row houses in an unapproved colony.

Acting on a complaint, the civic body’s removal team reached the site with three poclain machines and over 70 personnel to demolish structures on Survey No 242/1.

Removal officer Ankesh Birtaria stated that the corporation’s colony cell received a complaint regarding unauthorised plotting and construction of row houses. Following a site inspection by the zonal building officer and completion of building permission procedures, the team started demolition drive.

Officials stated that 12 row houses were under construction at the site. Six were nearly complete, while the remaining six were in early stages. Since none of the houses was occupied, the team carried out the demolition without resistance. The structures spanned plots ranging from 5,000 to 10,000 square feet.

Authorities alleged that the illegal construction was linked to land mafia activities. Shubham Sahu, son of Dinesh Sahu, reportedly developed the row houses. Officials claim that developers encroached upon large tracts of land, including private trust property, to rapidly build illegal housing units. These properties were then sold without approvals, raising concerns of fraud against buyers.

The action follows directives by Municipal Commissioner Kshitij Singhal to intensify action against illegal colonies. Civic authorities confirmed that nearby unauthorised developments, including one in Jagdish Nagar where roads exist, remain under scrutiny.

Investigations suggest that Dinesh Sahu was previously involved in a fake ghee manufacturing racket. In 2010 and October 2014, district administration, municipal officials, and police conducted raids at establishments on Sanwer Road linked to Sahu. The racket allegedly produced counterfeit ghee using palm oil, essence, and vanaspati for sale to nearby districts and other states.