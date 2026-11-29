Fire Breaks Out At Cloth Shop In Super Market, Goods Worth Over ₹15 Lakh Feared Damaged | VIDEO | Instagram

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A fire broke out at a clothing shop in Super Market, located in the heart of the city, on Sunday morning, destroying the goods stored inside. The fire quickly spread and engulfed the shop. The situation became more difficult when firefighters reached the spot and found the main public entrance to the premises locked. They had to struggle to gain access to the market and reach the shop to control the flames. Losses of more than ₹15 lakh are suspected.

The fire broke out at Priya Collection, a clothing shop in Super Market under the Nahar Darwaza police station area. After receiving information, two fire tenders from the Municipal Corporation reached the spot and brought the fire under control after considerable effort.

According to the shop owner, fresh stock worth around Rs 6 lakh had been brought into the shop just a few days ago. The fire is suspected to have caused losses exceeding Rs 15 lakh. A large quantity of clothes stored inside the shop was completely destroyed. Electrical equipment was also damaged in the incident.

Fire Triggers Panic Among Residents Of Upper Floors

Super Market has hundreds of shops selling clothes and cosmetics, along with several shops dealing in lac and glass bangles. As news of the fire spread, nearby shopkeepers panicked, and a large number of traders gathered at the spot.

The second to fifth floors of the market building have several residential flats. Thick smoke rising from the shop and fears of the fire spreading created panic among residents living on the upper floors.

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Traders Raise Concerns Over Garbage Dumping And Smoking

People present at the spot said smoke was first seen coming out of the shop, after which the flames intensified rapidly. The shop owner alleged that garbage is frequently dumped in the surrounding area and some people smoke cigarettes near the shop, creating a constant risk of fire.

Tehsildar Nagar Hariom Thakur said the fire brigade reached the spot soon after receiving information and brought the fire under control. The actual cause of the fire is being investigated, while the initial assessment suggests losses worth lakhs of rupees.