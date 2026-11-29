Massive Fire Breaks Out At Scrap Warehouse In Bhopal, Firefighters Struggle To Douse Flames |

hopal (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out at a scrap warehouse in Badwai area of Bhopal on Sunday morning at around 9 am. The fire spread rapidly as several tonnes of plastic and cardboard were stored inside the warehouse.

A huge plume of smoke rising from the site was visible from nearly five kilometres away. The intensity of the fire made it difficult for firefighters to bring the situation under control.

Soon after receiving information, fire tenders from Gandhinagar, Kabadi Khana and other locations rushed to the spot. At least three fire tenders were deployed to control the blaze. Firefighters, including Pankaj Yadav, were engaged in firefighting operations. Foam was also being used along with water to douse the flames.

No Casualties Reported So Far

According to preliminary information, the warehouse is located away from the village's residential area. Therefore, no casualties have been reported so far. However, a major financial loss is expected due to the destruction of scrap and other materials stored inside the warehouse.

A large number of villagers gathered near the site after seeing the flames and thick smoke. Some locals also joined the firefighters in their efforts to control the blaze. Meanwhile, the smoke caused inconvenience to people living in nearby areas.

Plastic and Cardboard Make Firefighting Difficult

According to firefighters, the large quantity of plastic and cardboard stored inside the warehouse has caused the fire to spread quickly, making firefighting operations challenging.

Teams are using foam to bring the flames under control and prevent the fire from spreading further.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Further details are awaited as firefighting operations continue.