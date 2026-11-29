Madhya Pradesh Weather Update: State Under Cold Wave Alert As Temperature Drops Below 6°C, Karoundi Records 5.2°C | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cold conditions have intensified across Madhya Pradesh following snowfall in the hills, with minimum temperatures dropping below 6 degrees Celsius in several areas. Karoundi in Katni district recorded the lowest temperature at 5.2°C.

Cold Wave Alert On Sunday

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cold wave alert for the next two days. On Sunday, cold wave conditions are likely in Damoh, Katni, Umaria and Shahdol. On Monday, the warning will remain in effect for Damoh and Katni.

Meanwhile, the state Health and Medical Education Department has issued an advisory, urging people to follow weather warnings and take necessary precautions. Special care has been advised for young children, elderly people, pregnant women and those suffering from serious illnesses.

11 Cities Record Temperatures Below 10°C

Minimum temperatures remained below 15°C in 35 cities across the state, while 11 cities recorded temperatures below 10°C.

After Karoundi, Damoh recorded 6°C, Kalyanpur 6.2°C, Amarkantak 7.3°C, Rewa 8°C and Jabalpur 8.6°C. Khajuraho and Umaria recorded 9.4°C each, followed by Malajkhand at 9.5°C, Nowgong at 9.6°C and Mandla at 9.7°C.

Temperatures also remained below 15°C in several other cities, including Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Ujjain, Datia, Satna, Chhindwara, Shivpuri, Betul, Seoni, Ratlam and Sagar.

Snowfall in Hills Brings More Cold

According to the weather department, snowfall in the mountainous regions has led to a drop in temperatures across Madhya Pradesh. Minimum temperatures are expected to fall by another 2°C over the next five days.

If the forecast comes true, temperatures in most cities could drop below 10°C. Cold winds are expected during the day, while foggy conditions may continue during the morning hours.

Cold To Intensify Further

The IMD has indicated that cold conditions are likely to intensify further, particularly in the Gwalior-Chambal region, which receives direct northerly winds.

Historical records show that Gwalior's November night temperature once dropped to 3°C, while Ujjain recorded a minimum of 2.3°C around 53 years ago.

Bhopal, Indore and Jabalpur have also witnessed rainfall during November in previous years. The weather department has indicated that active weather systems during the third and fourth weeks of the month could bring rainfall to parts of the state.